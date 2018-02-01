× NFL: Rob Gronkowski cleared to play in Super Bowl

MINNESOTA — The NFL has cleared New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski from concussion protocol, making him available for Super Bowl 52 against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

Gronkowski has been in the league’s concussion protocol after taking a hit in the AFC championship game.

Gronkowski was sidelined in last year’s Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons due to injury. The Patriots are looking to repeat as champions.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have the opportunity to win their sixth Super Bowl together.