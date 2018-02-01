× Pair scoured social media for burglary targets in Glastonbury: Police

GLASTONBURY — Police arrested a man and a woman who they said searched social media to determine burglary targets.

Melissa Hafey, 29, and Daniel Taylor, 33, of Hartford were charged with a variety of burglary related offenses and appeared in court Wednesday.

They are being held on $750,000 bond. The pair was arrested earlier in January.

Police said they are responsible for a series of burglaries over several months. Police said the pair systematically searched social media posts to target their victims.

Police remind residents to be careful of the information posted on social media to avoid making others aware of an absence from the home.