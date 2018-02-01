× President Trump to declassify surveillance memo, sources say

WASHINGTON DC — President Trump is expected to declassify a controversial memo on purported surveillance abuses, sources tell Fox News, even as Democrats raise objections that edits were made to the document.

Fox News is told that the White House will declassify the latest version, which sources said included “technical edits” at the request of the FBI.

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff is accusing chairman Devin Nunes of sending a different version of the memo alleging FBIsurveillance abuses to the White House than what the committee approved.

In a letter to Nunes, Schiff said that his staff discovered Wednesday evening that the memo sent to the White House was “materially different” than the version on which the committee voted.