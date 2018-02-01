× Program provides free dental services to children throughout February

HARTFORD — Children needing dental care will be able to see a dentist at several locations throughout the state during the month of February.

The Community Health Center will provide free oral health services to child patients without dental insurance through the Give Kids a Smile program. “All children will receive cleanings, exams, restorative care, fluoride treatments, sealants, fillings, and dental education.”

The clinics will be located at these locations and times:

Meriden: Saturday, February 3, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

New Britain: Monday, February 12, 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Norwalk: Thursday, February 15, 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Danbury: Monday, February 19, 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Enfield: Tuesday, February 20, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Middletown: Tuesday, February 20, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Stamford: Tuesday, February 20, 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Waterbury: Tuesday, February 20, 7:30 AM – 7:00 PM

New London: Wednesday, February 21, 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Wednesday, February 21, 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM Old Saybrook: Friday, February 23, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM