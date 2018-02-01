Snow tonight into tomorrow morning; cold weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain is moving in now and may start off as a few ice pellets in spots. Rain will become steady tonight before changing over to snow after midnight. That changeover will happen in the hills first, then work south with snow everywhere by 3-4 am. At the same time, temperatures will be quickly dropping below the freezing point. Snow ends 5-8 AM.

Overall we're not expecting much accumulation. A coating to 2" for most with some higher amounts possible in the hills. But the poor timing of the snow and the rapidly dropping temperatures could lead to icy spots out on the roads, school delays and a slow commute.

How icy? Forecasting weather is hard enough. But forecasting road conditions is even more difficult. Will treatments work? Highways versus secondary roads? Will ground be wet as temps drop below freezing? Hope for the best but we have to prepare you for the worst just in case.

Skies will clear shortly after the snow ends and the rest of the day will be blustery and colder with highs in the 20s. Winds could gust up to 30 miles an hour making it feel like the 10s most of the day.

That chill sticks around into Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the 20s.

Then there's another chance for snow on Superbowl Sunday. Light snow is possible initially (as early as the morning). Then as a storm develops off the mid-Atlantic coast, we could pull in enough warmer air to change over to rain Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. The rain/snow line is going to end up JUST west of Connecticut. So it's a close call! But right now rain seems most likely with the best chance for snow accumulation in the Litchfield hills. Please keep an eye on the forecast if you have plans to travel Sunday.

There's another chance for rain or a mix Wednesday of next week as this active pattern continues.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Rain developing, changing to snow before ending early Friday. Low: 20s.

FRIDAY: Snow ends early. Then turning partly cloudy, breezy, cold. High: Upper 20s - low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High: Near 30.

SUNDAY: Light snow showers in the morning. Then rain in the afternoon and evening. Accumulation possible, especially in Litchfield county. High: mid 30s - near 40 degrees.

MONDAY: Rain ends early (mix in spots?). Then some clearing. High: Low 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain. High: 40s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.