Social media reacts to Brady’s long kiss with son on the lips

HARTFORD — Tom Brady is catching criticism on social media following the release of his “Tom vs. Time” documentary show. In the show, Brady is seen kissing his son on the lips twice.
In the scene (9:52 mark), while Brady is receiving a massage, his 11-year-old son enters the room. His child asks Brady if he can check his fantasy team. In response, Brady is heard saying, “what do I get?”
Without saying anything back, the child walks to Brady and gives him a kiss on the lips then walks away. Brady then says “that was like a peck.”
The child then walks back to Brady and gives him a longer kiss before leaving the room.
After the episode was released, Twitter users shared their thoughts on the kiss:
