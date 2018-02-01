Social media reacts to Brady’s long kiss with son on the lips

HARTFORD — Tom Brady is catching criticism on social media following the release of his “Tom vs. Time” documentary show. In the show, Brady is seen kissing his son on the lips twice.

In the scene (9:52 mark), while Brady is receiving a massage, his 11-year-old son enters the room. His child asks Brady if he can check his fantasy team. In response, Brady is heard saying, “what do I get?”

Without saying anything back, the child walks to Brady and gives him a kiss on the lips then walks away. Brady then says “that was like a peck.”

The child then walks back to Brady and gives him a longer kiss before leaving the room.

After the episode was released, Twitter users shared their thoughts on the kiss:

I am a huge patriots fan and a huge Tom Brady fan but that kiss was too damn long. Rich people are weird — Northeastern Rube 🚧Longer name coming fall 2018🚧 (@ColaWarsVeteran) February 1, 2018

Not only does Tom Brady kiss his son on the lips, he brings him back for more when it's "just a peck." Not sure how the team rallies behind that this Sunday. — tom (@tthomasashman) February 1, 2018

Tom Brady really made his son kiss him on the lips for like 3 seconds….. — Derek Simons (@dereksimons15) February 1, 2018

I have 2 sons. I hug them, kiss them on the forehead and tell them that I Iove them EVERY single day. EVERDAY for 17+ years. I can’t believe that people are outraged at #TomBrady for showing affection to his son. Because he’s a Dad he can’t show affection? — J.Bxtd. (@JCBeckstead) February 1, 2018

People throwin’ shade at Tom Brady for kissing his 11-year-old son on the lips. It’s not for me. But I get parents/families show affection in different ways. So what’s the cut-off age for that kind of stuff? No, I do not have kids. Yes, I kiss my dog on the lips. 😘 — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) February 1, 2018