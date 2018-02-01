× State officials: 20 more deaths from flu last week

HARTFORD — Twenty more people died from flu in the last reporting period according to state officials, bringing the total to 52 deaths this season.

The latest update for the week ending January 27, Department of Health officials said, “Flu activity in Connecticut remains high and widespread with an increasing number of patients presenting with flu symptoms, as well as increasing numbers of flu-associated hospitalizations and deaths.”

The press release went on to say, “A total of 1,154 patients have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu between August 27, 2017 and January 27, 2018. 52 deaths have been attributed to the flu (41 associated with flu A, 11 with flu B) so far this season. Of these deaths, 44 were among patients over the age of 65, 4 were 50-64 years of age, 3 was 25-49 years of age, and 1 was between 5-17 years of age. A total of 2,996 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported so far this season.”

“We have heard from individuals concerned about reports of a shortage of rapid flu tests. This is not surprising for this time in the flu season, especially with the volume of patients presenting with flu symptoms. Fortunately, our hospitals have other ways to test patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of influenza,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino. “With the peak of flu season potentially still several weeks away, it is still not too late to get a flu shot,” added Dr. Pino.

The full report will be available tomorrow on DPH’s Influenza Surveillance and Statistics webpage.

41.765463 -72.687168