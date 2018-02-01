Taking to the airwaves to help puppies become police dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY -- Unless you're on the police beat you probably didn't know that February is Police K-9 Safety Awareness Month.

In the studios of 104.1 Radio, Bryan Colletti, the president of K-9 Crime Stoppers joined "Amy and Holden in the Morning" to amplify the message of how important it is to support K-9 initiatives. Colletti noted that his group, which trains K-9's to become officers, always needs donations to fund things like GPS collars, bulletproof vests, and months of training for the K-9 officers to be. He calls his service "Puppies to Police Dogs". "Can you put a price on finding a lost child?" Colletti exclaimed, underscoring the need to support K-9 programs.

The K-9 cause, locally, is in partly built around honoring Thor, a Wethersfield Police dog who was killed in the line of duty in 2016. The initiative is supported by the Hometown Foundation and sponsors like Cheshire-based Bozzuto's Inc. and Turnpike Motors Autobody in Newington. Lt. Don Crabtree, from the Wethersfield Police Department said, "Companies and businesses, the foundations such as Hometown -- they help keep our K-9's up and running."

