Guilford Superintendent speaks on the fatal shooting of 15-year-old student

GUILFORD — Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Guilford Wednesday.

Guilford police said when they arrived they found two teenage boys in a home on Seaside Avenue near Chittenden Park. Police said 15-year-old Ethan Song suffered a gun shot wound and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

Police said Song was a freshman at Guilford High School.

“As you can imagine this is a very tragic event for the town,” said Guilford Police Chief Jeff Hutchinson. “We still have a lot of investigating to do, we still have a lot of answers to come up with as to how this happened and what happened.”

Police are not releasing the name of the other teen that was in the home at the time because he is a juvenile. Guilford police are still investigating but called in state police to process the scene.

Police said there were no parents at the home during the time of the incident. Police added that Song does not live in the home the shooting took place at.

Song’s family had since started a Go Fund Me to raise money in their son’s memory, donating to causes that Ethan believed in such as Animal Rights, Human Rights, and Gun Education and Advocacy.

Paul Freeman, superintendent of Guilford Schools released the following statement:

"Dear Guilford Public Schools Community: I am very sorry to have to share some tragic news this evening. A Guilford High School freshman died this afternoon of a gunshot wound. We know that this tragedy will impact our students and the members of our extended school community. Please know that the schools will be there to support your children as they process their sadness and struggle to make sense of this event.

At this time there are no details about how this occurred. I am sorry that I do not have more to share, but further information will be made available as soon as it is appropriate to do so. Please be aware that there is an enormous amount of information currently passing through social media related to this incident, but at this time there are simply no other facts that I can share with you. Guilford Police are investigating the incident. I am confident that they will be thorough, and we will know more in time. There is no way to know if any of the information currently being disseminated through social media is accurate. If I may, I would suggest that as you talk with your children about this tragic event, that you remind them that the details they are reading on social media may not be true . Tomorrow morning, additional school counselors and social workers will be available at both Adams Middle School and Guilford High School to support students and staff. Please keep the student and the family in your thoughts. At times such as this, it is important that the Guilford community come together to support each other."

