WorkinCT: Southington man makes indestructible mailbox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you frequently see mailboxes becoming roadside victims? They are broken off, barely hanging on or with some makeshift protection. It can happen in Connecticut especially when we see a snow storm. It was last winter that Gary Celella, Junior caught a glimpse and came up with a solution.

“There was a bad storm and I was driving down the road seeing all the smashed mailboxes, and it just popped into my head,” said Celella.

He created a mailbox that’s indestructible, no matter how hard it’s hit. Since Celella is an electrician by trade, it took a while to come up with the best design.

“I started with an elastic actually and two screws and it would break the elastic and you would flip the mailbox back over and put the elastic back on. Then I came into the spring hinge and from there it worked great!,” he said.

You can get all different models from Mailbox Kings.

“This is our spring hinge, and this one breaks down. This is our swing hinge, and this one swings, so when either a passing mirror, a snow plow, when they hit it, the spring will absorb the shock and it will return back to its original position,” Celella said as he showed us. “This is our quick sleeve and it’s in vinyl, so it’s simply just the sleeve, so if you had your old mailbox that broke, you would just remove it, take this one, fits over any 4x4 post, and it will just slide right down, and you’re good to go.”

The mailboxes range in price from $99 to $149.99 depending on the style. Celella demonstrated just how strong they are by hitting them with a bat.

He’s taking orders for them right now to be installed in the spring when the ground thaws. So far, there are about 10 to 12 installed around the Southington area. Celella is looking to customize them even more with snap on decorations and custom decorations.

“We’ll have everything from Christmas, all the holidays, birthday parties, and then we can have customization if you want your last name, you want a street name. You’ll be able to simply snap it on and then snap it off,” he said.

Besides selling them on his own, Celella is also looking to get his mailboxes into a larger retailer like Home Depot. To order one for yourself, visit their website!