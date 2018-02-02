Cold weekend; Rainy Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The big story tonight will be the wind and the cold. Low temperatures will drop into the single digits and a gusty wind will make it feel like -10 to 0 at times.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy and chilly with high temperatures in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens all day.

Then the big story will be an approaching storm for Superbowl Sunday. But...good news for travel plans! This storm will take a track that will leave us WET not WHITE!

There is a chance for a flurry or snow shower in spots Sunday morning but most towns will stay dry. High temperatures will climb into the low 40s. So most of the state will start with rain when it arrives Sunday afternoon. The exception may be some parts of northwest Connecticut (no accumulation expected with temperatures above freezing). Rain is falling around the time the Superbowl is getting started and will stick around through the evening before ending prior to daybreak Monday morning.

Our active weather pattern continues for the middle of next week. Once again it looks like rain more than anything else with highs in the 40s.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy, cool. Low: 3-10. Feels like -10 to 0 inland, 0 to 5 shoreline.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High: Upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Feels like 0s and 10s.

SUNDAY: Chance an isolated morning snow shower. Then rain develops in the afternoon (may start as a brief mix/snow NW of Hartford before changing to rain). Rain continues through the night. High: near 40 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain (may start as a brief mix for NW Connecticut). High: low 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: Near 30.

