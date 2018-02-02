× Foodie Friday: Web Turtle Cafe

WESTBROOK — If variety is the spice of life, then you will love the Turtle Cafe in Westbrook.

The menu is a melting pot for different cuisines.

From Thai or French, to Mediterranean or Middle Eastern, there is something for everyone.

Their specialty is crepes and frittatas. The creative choices is what separates this hidden gem from the rest.

The Nutella crepe is filled with flavor, including bananas and baked apples and topped with shaved chocolate, whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle. Oh, the taste!

The frittatas, thinks quiche without the crust, will flat out knock your socks off. The Portuguese is filled with sausage and topped with spinach and cheese. This dish no doubt fills the savory category.

Sonal and Rick Sharma own the popular hot spot and strive to not only serve top-notch, unique dishes, but to also make it a destination place where friends meet up.

Said Sonal, “I love that the locals come here to talk and get the news.”

For Rick, he works the grill and is the brains behind the dishes. A graduate from culinary school, he has worked all over including a cruise ship and had brought that experience to Turtle Cafe.

Newbies and regulars alike can taste it too.

Maura B. writes on Facebook, “Wow!!! Found this little place, wait staff and patrons were friendly. My food was delicious and the coffee was excellent. I had the Nutella Crepes. They were fantastic. My only complaint was I live in Freehold, NJ and they are in CT. I guess there will be more road trips!!!!”

We don’t blame ya. This is another quality Foodie Friday find.