Hundreds gather in Guilford to remember Ethan Song

GUILFORD -- Friday night in Guilford hundreds had a tough time trying to make sense of the unimaginable.

"There really are no words to describe what we're all feeling right now," said Scott Markovich, Guilford resident and friend of the Song family.

Hundreds gathered on the Guilford green Friday night to remember Ethan Song, the 15-year-old who was found shot Wednesday inside a Guilford home and later died at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Several friends and classmates of Song gave prepared speeches remembering the brother they lost.

"Ethan was a great lacrosse player," said Harrison Ziegenhagen a former classmate. "We will miss him on the team. He was one of our best."

"Me and Ethan sat next to each other in French class," said another friend. "That class was very boring and he helped me get through it."

Mike Song, Ethan's father spoke to the crowd of hundreds thanking them for their unyielding display of support.

"This entire community has touched us in a way that really made a difference. We keep saying if this wasn't happening I don't know what we would be doing right now," said Song.

Ethan's wake will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday. Both are open to the public.