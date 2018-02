WEST HARTFORD – I-84 westbound is closed at exit 40 due to a motor vehicle accident Friday evening.

The closure happened around 6:50 p.m. State police said this is a multi-vehicle accident and several occupants were taken to the hospital. One person is being treated for serious injuries.

#CTtraffic: I84 wb x40 West Hartford remains closed for eb to wb crossover rollover crash w/ejection & entrapment. Occupants transported to hospital by EMS, at least one with serious injury. Seek alternate route. https://t.co/L1sXOrLqKZ — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 3, 2018

