WEST HARTFORD - I-84 westbound has reopened at exit 40 following a motor vehicle accident Friday evening.

The closure happened around 6:50 p.m. State police said it was a multi-vehicle accident and several occupants were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours causing a major traffic backup. The highway was reopened about 2 a.m.