Jeopardy trolls the Cleveland Browns in a brilliant tweet

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you watch Jeopardy on a regular basis, you know that they find contestants with knowledge on diverse categories.

That wasn’t the case on Thursday when contestants couldn’t come up with a single question for the “football” answers.

And the show had an epic, yet truthful, troll for the Cleveland Browns.

Fun fact: Our contestants answered as many clues in this category as the @Browns had wins this season. pic.twitter.com/KMaR8otIHe — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 2, 2018

“Fun fact: Our contestants answered as many clues in this category as the @Browns had wins this season,” the show tweeted.

Of course, the Browns had a winless season.

Host Alex Trebek joked, “I can tell you guys are big football fans” after none of the contestants even attempted the first question to the answer in the Double Jeopardy round, “Do or don’t name this play in which the QB runs the ball & can choose to pitch it to another back.”

“What is an option play?” was the correct question.

The $400 answer didn’t get any better. “Tom Landry perfected the shotgun formation with this team.”

Once again, none of the contestant buzzed in with the question (“Who are the Dallas Cowboys?”).

“Do you think we should go to commercial?” Trebek joked as the audience laughed.

Would the third question and answer be any better? Nope.

“By signaling for one of these, a returner can reel in a kick without fear of getting tackled,” Trebek said.

The third time was not the charm as all three contestants remained silent.

“What is fair catch?” was the correct question.

The contestants couldn’t come up with the question for the last two answers, either.

Fans enjoyed the twitter dig at the Browns.

“Ruthless,” David Blattman responded to the tweet.

Wow, and you tagged the Browns, too. Ruthless. — David Blattman (@davidblattman) February 2, 2018

“Savage tweet Jeopardy,” Allie Mac Kay wrote.

Savage tweet Jeopardy. Sadly the 3 from tonight don’t get this either. — Allie Mac Kay (@alliemackay) February 2, 2018

Cleveland sports fan “Swandad” tweeted, “I can’t even get made at this. #Browns”

I can't even get mad at this. #Browns — Swandad (@swandad) February 2, 2018

Story from WJW.