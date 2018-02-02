Messy morning commute Friday; Cold weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow is coming to an end this morning, and how much you got depends on where you are. More specifically, it's all about your elevation! Those higher elevations are seeing higher snow totals (up around 4 or 5+ inches of snow), while the CT River Valley and the shoreline has seen little to nothing on the ground.

The bigger story is that temperatures are falling fast, and icy conditions have been reported. Watch that first step out the door this morning as it may be slick!

Skies will clear shortly after the snow ends and the rest of the day will be blustery and colder with highs in the 20s. Winds could gust up to 30 miles an hour making it feel like the 10s most of the day.

That chill sticks around into Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the 20s.

Then there's another chance for snow on Superbowl Sunday. Light snow is possible initially (as early as the morning). Then as a storm develops off the mid-Atlantic coast, we could pull in enough warmer air to change over to rain Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. The rain/snow line is going to end up JUST west of Connecticut. So it's a close call! But right now rain seems most likely with the best chance for snow accumulation in the Litchfield hills. Please keep an eye on the forecast if you have plans to travel Sunday.

There's another chance for rain or a mix Wednesday of next week as this active pattern continues.

Forecast Details:

FRIDAY: Snow ends early. Then turning partly cloudy, breezy, cold. High: Upper 20s - low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High: Near 30.

SUNDAY: Light snow showers in the morning. Then rain in the afternoon and evening. Accumulation possible, especially in Litchfield county. High: mid 30s - near 40 degrees.

MONDAY: Rain ends early (mix in spots?). Then some clearing. High: Low 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain. High: 40s.

