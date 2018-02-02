Student paid stripper to visit middle school in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — A student at a middle school in Texas paid a stripper to visit campus on Thursday, school administrators confirmed to the American-Statesman.

According to the paper, the woman went went to the provided address around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. When she arrived and discovered it was Grisham Middle School, she called the front office and explained what happened.

According to Jenny LaCoste-Caputo, a spokeswoman for Round Rock Independent School District, the woman did not enter the school.

The student used his cell phone to call the stripper and paid for the services using his parent’s credit card, according to CBS Austin.

School officials said the student is facing “disciplinary action.”

In an email sent to parents and obtained by the American-Statesman, Principal Paige Hadziselimovic explained what happened on Thursday:

“Our staff handled the situation with the utmost decorum and professionalism. While regrettable, the incident had no negative impact on any students, other than the student who is responsible.”