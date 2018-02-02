× Two people taken to hospital following Enfield house fire

ENFIELD — Firefighters said two people were taken to the hospital following a house fire Friday afternoon.

Enfield firefighters said a fire broke out to a home at 255 Riverdale Road. Firefighters said two people were home at the time of the fire. One victim was treated for minor burns, the other was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said the house suffered extensive damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details have been released.