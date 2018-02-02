× West Hartford school teacher charged with having sex with student

NEW BRITAIN — New Britain police said a teacher of the West Hartford school system was charged with having sex with a student.

Tayler Boncal, 22, of Beacon Falls, was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Police said their investigation began on Jan. 12 when they learned that she had the relationship with a male student from a West Hartford High School.

She was employed by the district as a student teacher and assistant track coach at Conard High School at the time and living in New Britain during their relationship.

The West Hartford School System alerted New Britain police of the allegations after she was fired in December.

Bocal was 21 years old at the time of the relationship and the student wasn’t coached by Bocal.

A spokesperson for the Town of West Hartford said the couple was in love and that the male student’s parents asked that she not be prosecuted.

Boncal turned herself into police and has since been arraigned in New Britain Superior Court.