Westport non-profit offers support to family of Gilford teen who was fatally shot

GUILFORD -- Holly Chasin of The Little Pink Shelter, a non-profit organization that helps families adopt dogs, offered up words of support for the Song family during such a tragic time.

On Wednesday, Guilford police said Ethan Song was fatally shot inside a Guilford home.

Police said when they arrived they found two teenage boys in a home on Seaside Avenue near Chittenden Park. Police said Song was suffering from a gun shot wound and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

Song was a freshman at Guilford High School.

Chasin said Ethan Song would frequently help out and offered to calm the dogs that were nervous.

"He would take dogs that were nervous and had just a way of petting them, calming them, I don't even know if he would talk to them, all he had to do was touch them. It was almost as though he had kind of a reiki quality and would just immediately calm down a nervous dog," said Chasin.

“As you can imagine this is a very tragic event for the town,” said Guilford Police Chief Jeff Hutchinson. “We still have a lot of investigating to do, we still have a lot of answers to come up with as to how this happened and what happened.”

Police are not releasing the name of the other teen that was in the home at the time because he is a juvenile. Guilford police are still investigating but called in state police to process the scene.

Police said there were no parents at the home during the time of the incident. Police added that Song does not live in the home the shooting took place at.

Song’s family had since started a Go Fund Me to raise money in their son’s memory, donating to causes that Ethan believed in such as Animal Rights, Human Rights, and Gun Education and Advocacy.

Paul Freeman, superintendent of Guilford Schools, held a press conference Thursday morning to address this incident.