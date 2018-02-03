× 1 woman injured following car crash into Milford liquor store

MILFORD — One man is in police custody after he struck two buildings with his car Saturday evening.

Milford emergency response crews headed out to Melba Street on reports of a car hitting a pedestrian.

Police said the car struck a woman in front of a Dollar General store, then skid and hit the Crushed Grape next door.

The woman was taken to Yale-New Haven for non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Kenneth Longfield, 58 of Milford, was charged with assault with a vehicle in the second degree, driving while under the influence, evading responsibility, and reckless endangerment.

The front of the liquor store seemed to have suffered damage to the entrance of the store.