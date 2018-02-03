Another year, another round of ‘NFL Bad Lip Reading’

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — On the eve of Super Bowl LII, Youtube channel Bad Lip Reading has released another batch of its famous “NFL Edition”. For those who are unfamiliar with the channel, the editors take TV footage from throughout the season and dubbed the players words with own ridiculous and hilarious word substitutes.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady strives for all-time NFL greatness as he goes for a record sixth Super Bowl ring as he takes on the Philadelphia Eagles relentless defense.

However, Brady does not let the pressure get to him by saying right off the bat, “Yeah, you always say you will get us a helicopter and you got it zero times!” Seems Brady is as cool as a cucumber heading into the big game.

But will it be enough to defeat the Eagles led by the most unlikely Nick Foles? “I was up all night playing this video game and I haven’t slept much and I have like half of my brain,” said Foles. Hopefully that game was football related because the Eagles are projected as the underdogs in this rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX.

New England defeated Philly in 2004 on their way to their first championship dynasty.