Child mortality rates worse in US among 20 wealthy nations

A recent study by Johns Hopkins compared the U.S. to almost two dozen other similarly rich countries, and it found that we’re not measuring up when it comes to infant and child mortality rates.

The study found kids aged 1-19 had a 57 percent greater risk of death, and infants had a 76 percent percent greater risk of death compared to those other countries.

To be fair, the U.S'. mortality rates in both those age groups have been trending downward, but those other rich countries’ mortality rates are declining even faster than ours.

“I’m not that surprised by that stat,” said Dr. Mary Beth Janicki, a Maternal Fetal Medicine specialist at St. Francis Hospital, “It’s disheartening that we are in this situation. We’re apparently spending more on health care than these other countries, but have worse outcomes.”

Dr. Janicki said that ironically, despite our health care spending, the U.S'. improvement is lagging largely because a significant segment of the population can’t afford health care.

“We have a higher rate of child poverty and we know that poverty and poor socio-economic does drive our pre-term birth rate,” said Dr. Janicki.

It may be surprising to you, but this is a problem that’s been decades in the making.

“The article documents that this started in the 80s and then it got worse in 2001-2010,” she said.

The two main causes of the infant mortality rate are prematurity and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS. The SIDS rate has been declining in the U.S. since 1990, and the prematurity rate had been on a steady fall as well, until it started rising again in 2015 and 2016. Janicki is one of many doctors who are working to reverse that reversal.

“Most women that have a pre-term birth, a spontaneous pre-term birth, it’s their first baby, and we don’t know that’s going to happen to them,” Janicki said, “but we do know there are risk factors associated with pre-term birth.”

One of the most prominent risk-factors, is being a teenager, and Janicki said simply preventing teenage pregnancies would go a long way toward preventing pre-term births.

For other women, who have other risk factors, Janicki said getting them in for a screening can make all the difference, because sometimes, all it takes to delay what would be a pre-term birth is treatment with progesterone, preventative treatment with low-dose aspirin to prevent pre-eclampsia, or a small stitch called a cerclage for women who have a short uterus.

In those cases, the treatments are relatively simple. Janicki said getting women in for the screenings and treatments can be the hard part.

“Even if they have access to great health care, they might not have available transportation to make appointments regularly, they have job stress or child care stress that is preventing them from coming to their pre-natal appointments,” she said

