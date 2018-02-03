Community health center offers free dental services for month of February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN – For the entire month of February, the Community Health Center will be providing free dental services to children who do not have dental insurance.

This is through the “Give Kids a Smile” program.

Children will receive cleanings, exams, fillings, and dental education. Dentists said it is important for children to practice routine dental care at an early age to prevent future disease.

The Community Health Center hops this initiative will encourage dental hygiene and awareness.

Here are the locations and times offered for this program:

Meriden: Saturday, February 3, 2018, 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

New Britain: Monday, February 12, 2018, 8:00 AM - 6:30 PM

Norwalk: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM

Danbury: Monday, February 19, 2018, 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Enfield: Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Middletown: Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Stamford: Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 7:30 AM - 6:00 PM

Waterbury: Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 7:30 AM - 7:00 PM

New London: Wednesday, February 21, 2018, 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Old Saybrook: Friday, February 23, 2018, 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM