Firefighters from many towns battle house fire in East Hampton

Crews are on the scene of a major house fire at 22 Knowles Road in East Hampton.

The call came in about 2:40 a.m. Officials say smoke detectors alerted the five people in the home and they escaped without injury. Mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns, including a number of tanker trucks. Dispatchers tell FOX61 news that there was no hydrant in the area, so water availability was an issue.

The East Hampton fire chief tells FOX61’s Esther Katro that the home was built in the 1700’s, so the construction of the building, along with the high wind and water problems made fighting the fire difficult. There’s nothing left standing now except the chimney.