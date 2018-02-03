× Hartford: 1 person dead after car crashes into pole; police investigating

HARTFORD — One person is dead as result of their car striking a utility pole Saturday evening.

Police responded to Collins Street on calls of a car splitting a utility pole in half. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital and was later declared deceased.

Speed seems to be a factor, said police. There were no one else in the car other than the driver at the time of the crash.

Police are investigating the cause. The identity of the driver has not been released.