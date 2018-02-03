× Off duty State Police Officer seriously injured in car crash

WOLCOTT — Two people were injured in a two car crash Saturday evening.

Around 8:48, police responded to the intersection of Wolcott Road and Tunxis Road on calls of a crash.

Police said that only drivers were in the car when accident occurred. One of the driver was a female State Trooper who was off duty at the time.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The Naugatuck Valley Accident Reconstruction Team was on scene investigating. This task force consists of local police departments that are located around the Naugatuck Valley.