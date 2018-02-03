× Off-duty State Trooper killed in crash

WOLCOTT — State Police say a trooper involved in a two-car crash on Saturday evening had died.

Police said that around 8:45, they were called to Wolcott Road (Rte. 69) near Tosun Road for calls of a crash.

The head-on collision involved a pick-up truck and a state police cruiser, althought the Trooper, Danielle Miller, was off duty at the time. There were no passengers in either vehicle. Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. This morning, state police said Trooper Miller died from her injuries.

Route 69 was closed until about 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The Naugatuck Valley Accident Reconstruction Team was on scene investigating. This task force consists of local police departments that are located around the Naugatuck Valley.

Tpr. Miller was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield and was a member of the 124th Training Troop, graduating from the Connecticut State Police Academy December 11, 2014. In a statement, the Connecticut State Police said

“We are grateful for her dedicated service to the Connecticut State Police and the residents of Connecticut, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.