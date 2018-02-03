Oops: City loses insurance policy in wrongful imprisonment 

HARTFORD— Hartford officials say they cannot find a 30-year-old insurance policy that would play a key role in any damages or settlement the city would have to pay in a lawsuit filed by a man who was wrongly imprisoned for murder for two decades.

That prompted a federal magistrate judge last week to order the city to subpoena insurance companies in an effort to find it.

Miguel Roman filed the federal lawsuit against the city and police officials in 2011, alleging malicious prosecution and violation of civil rights. City officials deny the allegations.

The Manchester man was freed in 2008 after serving 20 years in prison for a murder conviction in the 1988 killing of a teenage Hartford girl. DNA evidence exonerated him and led to the conviction of another man.