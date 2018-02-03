× The Nunes memo – an FBI agent’s perspective

Yesterday President Trump declassified a controversial secret memo alleging anti-Trump bias within the FBI and Department of Justice. The release of this memo, which was compiled by Republican staffers on the House Intelligence Committee, comes out against strong objections by the FBI, which has expressed “grave concerns about the memo’s accuracy”.

Following the release of the now unclassified memo, FOX61’s Ben Goldman spoke with a retired FBI special agent about the use of sources, and the fallout of a memo like this being released to the public.