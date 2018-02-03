The Stan Simspon Show: St. Agnes Home for teen moms closes after 100 years

Since 1914, St. Agnes Home in West Hartford has been a safe haven for young mothers.
It started as place where mothers could leave their infants for adoption. It evolved into a residential home for teen moms, teaching them life skills and self-esteem.
St. Agnes recently closed its doors abruptly.
The state is referring more teen moms to foster homes or homes where relatives reside. After 100 years, St. Agnes leaves a legacy of empowering thousands of young moms.
Joining Stan Simpson is exiting executive director Lorna Little and former client Maria Cruz.
