The Stan Simspon Show: St. Agnes Home for teen moms closes after 100 years

Since 1914, St. Agnes Home in West Hartford has been a safe haven for young mothers.

It started as place where mothers could leave their infants for adoption. It evolved into a residential home for teen moms, teaching them life skills and self-esteem.

St. Agnes recently closed its doors abruptly.

The state is referring more teen moms to foster homes or homes where relatives reside. After 100 years, St. Agnes leaves a legacy of empowering thousands of young moms.

Joining Stan Simpson is exiting executive director Lorna Little and former client Maria Cruz.

