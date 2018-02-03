Trinity Health of New England Accepts Superbowl Wager with Sister Hospitals in Philadelphia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – The big game as we have all been waiting for is Sunday night – the New England Patriots playing the Philadelphia Eagles. The game has gotten so many people riled up, they have even started wagers on who will win.

The Trinity Health of New England created a short video accepting a challenge to a friendly Super Bowl wager.

“I feel great about tomorrow. I can’t wait to see the Superbowl, I hope they don’t put us through as much agony before the Superbowl as they did last year, but I feel pretty good about it right now,” said Dr. Steve Schneider of Trinity Health of New England.

Sister Hosptials St. Mary Medical Center and Mercy Health System started the wager about one week ago.

They said the Patriots win, they would send Trinity Health Philly Cheesesteaks as a prize. However, if the patriots lost …

“They would like to taste some New England Clam Chowder and that if we happen to lose the game, we would actually have to give them New England Clam Chowder,” added Dr. Schneider.

FOX 61 asked Dr. Schneider if he would sport an Eagles jersey should they win the Superbowl and he said the thought does not sit well with him.

“That would mean that I would have to actually go out and purchase a Philadelphia Eagles jersey and that one … I’m having a hard struggle with that,” added Dr. Schneider.

Regardless of what happens at the end of the game, Dr. Schneider is ready for that Philly Cheesesteak.

“I’m going to eat it!” added Dr. Schneider.