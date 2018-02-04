23 pieces of Super Bowl trivia that are actually fascinating (even if you don’t care about the Super Bowl)

Let’s face it, the Super Bowl is half about football, and half about everything else that makes our country great: Binge eating, watching brands try and convince us to buy stuff, defending inexplicably strong regional loyalties and going to bed too late.

But four hours is a long time to even tangentially care about football if you don’t normally care about football.

So when the commercials get boring and the nacho cheese gets gummy, here are some super interesting trivia to keep the merriment going.

Trivia about Super Bowl LII

How cold is it? (Very cold!)

1. Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the farthest north the Super Bowl has ever been held.

2. This year may also be the coldest Super Bowl on record: Some forecasts have the high — the high! — as being in the low single digits. Absolutely not. Cruel. Stay inside with your CrockPot dip.

3. It’s no surprise, then, that the NFL has a “warm weather” rule: Typically, the game must be hosted by a city where the seasonal predicted temperature is at least 50˚F, unless the stadium is covered by a dome (like it is in Minneapolis).

4. So, the coldest open-air Super Bowl? It was 39˚F in 1972 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, of all places.

The Patriots and the Eagles

5. The New England Patriots hold the record for most Super Bowl appearances at 10.

6. Patriots QB Tom Brady is tied with former NFL linebacker Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl wins by an individual player, at five.

7. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick holds the record for most Super Bowl appearances as a coach — 10 overall, and seven as a head coach.

8. He also holds the record for most Super Bowl wins as head coach, at five.

9. The New England Patriots are very good at football.

10. The Philadelphia Eagles? Super Bowl bridesmaids. They’ve been to two previous Super Bowls, but never won.

11. That’s okay, because they are one of 13 NFL teams who have yet to hoist the Lombardi.

12. There are four NFL teams that have never even been to a Super Bowl: The Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans, the Jacksonville Jaguars and — wait for it — the Cleveland Browns.

13. Philly is overdue for a win. All four of its major sports teams — the Eagles, the Phillies (MLB), the 76ers (NBA) and the Flyers (NHL) lost the last championship they appeared in. (The Eagles lost the Super Bowl in 2005. The Phillies lost the World Series in 2009 after winning in 2008. The 76ers lost in the NBA Finals in 2001. The Flyers lost the Stanley Cup in 2010.) Bonus fact: It physically hurt to type that out.

Superstitiony things

14. This is a weird one: You know University Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who is essentially the Bill Belichick of college football? Saban and Belichick have combined for seven championship wins in the last nine years, but they have NEVER WON IN THE SAME SEASON. So in other words, advantage: Eagles.

15. Teams wearing white jerseys have won 12 of the last 13 Super Bowls. Guess who’s wearing white on Sunday? Advantage: Patriots.

Trivia about the Super Bowl in general

Numerical miscellany

16. The Lombardi Trophy weighs a cool 7 pounds and costs $50,000 to make — roughly the weight of a freshly born human baby.

17. The record for highest Super Bowl attendance was set in 1980. A whopping 103,985 people packed the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to watch the LA Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers play Super Bowl XIV.

18. The most-watched Super Bowl broadcast netted 114.5 million viewers in 2015 when the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

19. The Miami and New Orleans areas have hosted the most Super Bowls, with 10 apiece. Miami is set to singularly take the crown when they host the city’s 11th Super Bowl in 2020.

20. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the record for most Super Bowl wins, with six titles.

Eyeballs and stomachs

21. We consume more food on Super Bowl Sunday than any other day of the year — save Thanksgiving, of course.

22. Super Bowls make up 19 of the 20 most-watched television broadcasts in the US, according to Nielsen numbers. The one outsider? The series finale of “M*A*S*H,” which aired in 1983. In fact, that broadcast was the most-watched in US history all the way up until 2010.

23. In 2017, a 30-second Super Bowl ad cost $5-$5.5 million. If you make a national-average $31,000 annually, your entire year of work would buy you about 0.2 seconds of Super Bowl airtime.

Ha ha! Go football!