Appeals court set to hear arguments over Ebola quarantine 

In this handout from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a colorized transmission electron micrograph (TEM) of a Ebola virus virion is seen. As the Ebola virus continues to spread across parts of Africa, a second doctor infected with the disease has arrived in the U.S. for treatment. (Photo by Center for Disease Control (CDC) via Getty Images)

HARTFORD — Lawyers for several people who say they were illegally quarantined by Connecticut officials during the 2014 Ebola epidemic are preparing for arguments before a federal appeals court in an attempt to revive their lawsuit against the state.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York has scheduled the hearing for Thursday.

The plaintiffs include the Liberian Community Association of Connecticut and 10 people, including a West African family of six. They say they had no Ebola symptoms when they returned to Connecticut from West Africa in 2014, but were quarantined for weeks. They’re seeking unspecified damages and a ban on similar quarantines.

State officials said the quarantines were needed to protect the public.

A lower court judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying state officials couldn’t be sued.