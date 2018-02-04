Super Bowl: Brady can’t make catch, Eagles expand lead

Tom Brady goes for his sixth Super Bowl title as the 40-year-old quarterback leads the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles leads the Eagles in a quest for their first Super Bowl victory. Philadelphia’s last NFL title was in 1960, in the pre-Super Bowl days.

With a sixth championship, New England would tie Pittsburgh for most in the Super Bowl era.

Today’s game will be played indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium on a frigid day in Minneapolis.