Himes says he would support releasing more FISA applications

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Jim Himes (D-4th) says he would support releasing more FISA applications to settle controversy over transparency.

Himes is a member of the House Intelligence Committee, where the memo alleges FBI surveillance abuses originated with Republican staffers under the guidance of chairman Rep. Devin Nunes.

The top Democrat on that committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), calls the four-page memo a “political hit job.” He says he requested that the committee first question the FBI and review the full supporting materials before releasing it, but Republicans voted his motions down.

The memo contends the FBI relied excessively on an ex-British spy whose opposition research was funded by Democrats when it applied to for a surveillance warrant on a onetime Trump campaign associate, under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

On CNN’s “State of the Union”, Himes said he would support releasing the underlying FISA applications because what America would “see dozens and dozens and dozens of pages citing all sort of facts. You would see a very comprehensive project that gets put together by 10, 12 people at the FBI, then presented to a federal judge. I would certainly support that release because then the American people would see how comprehensive the FISA package is.” He also contended that the Republican memo was not vetted by the intelligence community, but says a Democratic rebuttal to a GOP memo would be.

Meanwhile in the Senate, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on President Donald Trump to back the public release of the Democratic rebuttal.

In a letter to Trump, Schumer says that the public is getting a one-sided account of the FBI’s role in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible Russia ties. Schumer says Trump’s refusal to back the Democratic memo’s release would show his intent to undermine the investigation.

Trump has said the GOP memo “vindicates” him.

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee voted last week to only release the GOP memo.