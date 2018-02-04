Rain tonight, snow turns to rain on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heavy rain is expected with most areas receiving close to an inch of rainfall from this storm. We will get a little break until Wednesday when another storm is expected to bring a snow to rain to snow scenario. This forecast will be tricky, because of all the moving parts. Low track will be key, strength of the warm air surge will also be pivotal, and the potential for moisture on the back side of this storm sticking around means that there could be a decent swath of mixing after the cold front moves through.

After that storm exits, we will get a couple more days of break befre more rain sets in for the weekend.

Good luck to your teams in the Superbowl! Kickoff is at 6:30pm EST in Minneapolis.

Forecast Details:

SUNDAY: Rain continues through the night. High: near 40 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY:Light snow, transitioning to rain, and back to snow later in the evening. High: low 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: Near 30.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Rain Likely. High: 40s.

