The Real Story: Debate over Gov. Malloy’s transportation fund plan

State Representatives Tony Guerrera (D) Rocky Hill and Chris Davis (R) East Windsor debate Gov Malloy’s proposal for highway tolls, a gas tax hike and a new tax on sales of new tires. All, to finance transportation improvements. Republican Tim Herbst, former First Selectman in Trumbull (now running for governor) also adds his voice to the opposition regarding highway tolls and higher taxes, and talks about how he would make Connecticut better.