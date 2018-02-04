State Representatives Tony Guerrera (D) Rocky Hill and Chris Davis (R) East Windsor debate Gov Malloy’s proposal for highway tolls, a gas tax hike and a new tax on sales of new tires. All, to finance transportation improvements. Republican Tim Herbst, former First Selectman in Trumbull (now running for governor) also adds his voice to the opposition regarding highway tolls and higher taxes, and talks about how he would make Connecticut better.
The Real Story: Debate over Gov. Malloy’s transportation fund plan
-
Gov. Malloy issues support for tolls to help pay for transportation fund
-
Governor Malloy calls for tolls and taxes to help boost transportation fund
-
Gov. Malloy warns CT special transportation fund may run dry soon; dire consequences if not addressed
-
Real Story: More reaction on the potential impact of Gov. Malloy’s deficit plan
-
Real Story: Reaction to Governor Malloy’s $300 million budget deficit plan
-
-
Real Story – Malloy’s highway priorities
-
Malloy won’t be requiring early tax payments to be accepted
-
Property tax raise concerns in Connecticut
-
Connecticut lawmakers pitch introducing highway tolls
-
The Real Story: Ned Lamont
-
-
Malloy ranks as least popular sitting governor
-
CT homeowners scramble to prepay property taxes by year’s end
-
Riding Metro North could cost substantially more in the near future