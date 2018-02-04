× Woman at top of her game seeks girls with a cyber-aptitude

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s public safety commissioner is helping promote a national contest designed to find young women who have the skills needed to enter to the world of cybersecurity.

Dora Schriro is working with the nonprofit SANS Institute and the Girl Scouts of America to get teens registered for the “Girls Go Cyberstart” program, an online puzzle and problem-solving game that will start on Feb. 20.

It’s open to girls in 18 states and American Samoa.

The top prize is a trip to a women-in-cybersecurity conference in Chicago. Others will win computers and tablets.

But Schriro says the main goal is to identify girls with an aptitude and start them down a career path in the male-dominated field.