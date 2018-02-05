Analyzing Super Bowl ads of 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Condescending robots, beer hawking crack pots, and the obligatory low brow crotch shot; all part of the Super Bowl's game behind the game.

The commercials for Super Bowl 52 fetched somewhere around $5 million per spot and the reviews are in for the best bang for that very expensive buck.

Steve Wolfberg, the principal and chief creative officer at marketing firm Cronin & Company in Glastonbury, was watching the game closely, especially during the breaks.

"The spots went back to what I call the Super Bowl playbook," Wolfberg said. "This year was more about celebrities, fun, music, and humor and that's why I think people are talking about the spots more than last year."

Wolfberg said the Amazon Alexa ad was among his top picks, with the NFL commercial with Eli Manning and Odell Beckham doing partaking in a bit of "Dirty Dancing" also stealing the show.

At the top of the mountain?

"I thought Tide won the day," Wolfberg said of the various ads the detergent company spread throughout the Super Bowl one disguised as an Old Spice spot. They just brought such genius, branding, and marketing."

