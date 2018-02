× Connecticut hospital has to pay up on Super Bowl bet

HARTFORD – They made the bet, now they have to pay up.

The New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl to the the Philadelphia Eagles. Trinity Health of New England created a short video accepting a challenge to a friendly Super Bowl wager from sister Hospitals St. Mary Medical Center and Mercy Health System.

The groups agreed had the Patriots won, they would send people in Connecticut some Philly Cheesesteaks as a prize.