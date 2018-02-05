× Detectives investigating after a dead body was found in Old Lyme

OLD LYME — An investigation is underway after Connecticut State Police said a dead body was found in Old Lyme.

State police said around 3 p.m. Monday, Troopers from Troop F-Westbrook were notified that a dead body had been located along the shore in the area of Hatchett’s Point in Old Lyme.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting a post-mortem examination in order to determine positive identification and cause and manner of death, said state police.

Detectives are asking that anyone with any information to contact Troop F at 860-399-2100 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential.