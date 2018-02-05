× Ex-dentist pleads guilty to illegally prescribing drugs

HARTFORD— A former dentist is facing a long prison term after pleading guilty to illegally prescribing oxycodone.

The Hartford Courant reports that 48-year-old Peter Delaney agreed to a 15-year prison term with six to serve and the remainder suspended for five years of probation after pleading guilty last week to prescribing drugs that were not medically necessary. Formal sentencing is scheduled for April 4. The West Hartford man is also barred from practicing and must pay a $50,000 fine.

Delaney’s bogus prescriptions came to light when another man was arrested for twice robbing an East Granby bank. That man said he robbed the bank to pay off drug debts and identified Delaney as the source of his drugs. Delaney was also addicted but said in court he is now clean.