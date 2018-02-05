February 5 – February 11
Monday, February 5
- Middletown Department of Health Flu Clinic – Saturday, February 10 from 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM at City Hall, 245 deKoven Drive, Middletown. The clinic will feature the highly safe and pure Flublok vaccine which does not contain eggs, preservatives, or harsh chemicals including thimerosal (a mercury derivative). In order to receive a flu shot, participants must be at least 4 years of age, and in good health. Participants should bring a valid form of identification (e.g.; driver’s license) and insurance card (co-payment will not be required). Those without insurance may be eligible to receive a flu shot at no cost. Flu shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis (appointments will not be taken). Residency is not required. Anyone over 18 years of age will be offered Flublok vaccine.
- Ad meter results