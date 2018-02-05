× Giselle posts moving photo on social media offering congrats to Philadelphia Eagles

BOSTON, Mass.— In a classy as well as an emotional post, Giselle Bundchen, world-famous Brazilain super model and wife of Tom Brady, congratulated the Eagles on their first ever Super Bowl win.

Bundchen then went on to praise her husband, highlighting the amount of commitment and sacrifice he puts into his work and the game.

In the Instagram post, Bundchen seen comforting Brady after the projected favorites New England Patriots fell to the Philadelphia Eagles. At least of their two children are visible in the picture.

Brady’s future in the league had come into question recently, as he turns 41 in August. According to ESPN, Brady has confirmed Sunday that he will return next season in his search for a sixth ring.

The New England Patriots quarter back recently won his third regular season MVP award, making him the oldest player ever in the NFL to win the accolade.