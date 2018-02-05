× Huge, deadly I-44 pile-up in Missouri seen in stunning drone footage

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — A Missouri fire department shared incredible drone video Monday showing the aftermath of a huge, deadly pileup on Interstate-44 that happened during a snowstorm Sunday, according to FOX News.

The crash near Springfield involved several vehicles and tractor trailers and resulted in the death of a 63-year-old woman, according to local TV station, KY3 News and other local media.

Missouri state police said more than 100 vehicles were involved in a series of accidents on I-44 Sunday that left the woman dead and 11 other people injured.

The snow and icy conditions made driving treacherous on Missouri highways Sunday.

