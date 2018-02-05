× Inmate who spent 10 days free after escape held on $500,000 bail

SOMERS — Jerry Mercado was ordered held on $500,000 bond by a Connecticut judge Monday.

Mercado was believed to have escaped by clinging to the undercarriage of a vehicle as it left prison grounds in Enfield.

State prisons officials said the 25-year-old man was returned to Connecticut Friday night from Georgia, where he’d been held since being apprehended January 17. Officials said he initially fought extradition, but later waived that right.

Mercado escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility in Enfield on January 7, where he was serving three years for burglary.

He was taken Friday to the high-security Northern Correctional Institution in Somers.