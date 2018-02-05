× Massachusetts man dead following crash on Route 2 eastbound in Colchester

COLCHESTER — State police said a man has died in a car crash on Route 2 eastbound in Colchester Monday afternoon.

State police said Edward Thomas, 46, of Massachusetts, lost control of his vehicle, when he went off the road and struck small trees. State police said Thomas was taken to Hartford Hospital by a Lifestar helicopter where he was later pronounced dead.

State police said this case remains under investigation.