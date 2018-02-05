Mostly sunny, 30s Monday; Messy storm for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures are cooling off this morning, and after yesterday’s rain, we have the potential for slick spots. Watch for that scattered ice potential this morning, especially before 9 AM.

For the rest of today, it’ll be mostly sunny and brisk. That wind will be uncomfortably cold at times, with gusts up to 30-35 mph.

A mainly quiet day is expected on Tuesday, with clouds increasing a bit and the chance for a scattered snow shower. It doesn’t look like much, but a town or two may pick up a quick coating of snow.

Wednesday’s storm is looking like a mess of everything at this point. Snow will likely begin in the late morning hours, with a few inches possible before a changeover to wintry mix and rain. Downpours will fall as temperatures spike into the 40 degree range on Wednesday evening. As the storm departs, there may be some wintry mix on the back edge of the precipitation. Overall, it looks like a messy ride on the roads from late morning Wednesday into early morning Thursday.

Thursday will be quiet during the day, and Friday looks good as well. Highs will be seasonable in the 30s to around 40.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and chilly. Temperatures dropping and holding around 30 for much of the day.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Lows: 12-20.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Late morning snow to wintry mix and rain by evening. High: low 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: Near 30.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Rain Likely. High: 40s.

